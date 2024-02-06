Three contractors have responded to a request for qualifications (RFQ) for planned design-build work to expand the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson and to renovate the nearby historic 1908 courthouse. The latter structure has been vacant since June 2020 when the new county courthouse opened at 203 N. High St.

Jackson's Penzel Construction plus two other in-state firms -- Little Dixie Construction of Columbia, Missouri, and River City Construction of Ashland, Missouri -- replied to the requests for qualifications, county commissioners were told Thursday.

Courthouse

Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst said St. Louis-based Navigate Building Solutions has not finished its scope of work yet but upgrades to the century-old structure's electric, heating/ventilation/air conditioning, plumbing and other mechanical systems are anticipated.

"It's projected that we will relocate to a remodeled courthouse some offices from the current 1930s-era county administration building at No. 1 Barton Square (in Jackson)," Herbst said.

Herbst said the county's capital improvement budget will be tapped to pay renovation costs.

Jail

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said overcrowding at the county lockup is unabated.