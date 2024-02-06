Movie-themed Dancing with Show Me Stars coming soon

The sixth annual Dancing with Show Me Stars will take place Saturday, July 29, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event is a fundraiser for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), and is based on the ABC television dance competition "Dancing with the Stars", which partners celebrities with professional dancers to perform choreographed routines judged by a panel of ballroom experts.

Melissa Stickel, director of CPSEMO, said Dancing with Show Me Stars will partner Southeast Missouri community "stars" with local professional dancers. The competitors will be judged by two dancers from the ABC series, Alayne Wadsworth and Ryan Di Lello.

The judges will choose their favorite dance team, but Stickel said there will be an audience choice award, as well. She said each dance team will have a jar where guests can make cash donations, and the team that earns the most money will win the overall award.

Ashley Sweet, event coordinator with CPSEMO, said this year's theme will be "Step into the Movies" with dance numbers inspired by scenes from popular films such as "Beauty and the Beast", "Beetlejuice" and "Pulp Fiction".

The Dancing with Show Me Stars contestants are: