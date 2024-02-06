Movie patrons evacuated from theater after smoke alarm

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a box alarm for smoke at 9:34 a.m. Monday at Marcus Theatres for the second time in a week, according to a media report from battalion chief Michael Ramsey.

Guests were evacuated from the theater and smoke was found in theaters nine and 10, Ramsey wrote.

Members of Engine 2 took a fan to theater 10 for ventilation, and members of Ladder 1 set a ladder to the front right corner of the building to investigate the source of the smoke, according to the report.