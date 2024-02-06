Movie patrons evacuated from theater after smoke alarm

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a box alarm for smoke at 9:34 a.m. Monday at Marcus Theatres for the second time in a week, according to a media report from battalion chief Michael Ramsey.
Guests were evacuated from the theater and smoke was found in theaters nine and 10, Ramsey wrote.
Members of Engine 2 took a fan to theater 10 for ventilation, and members of Ladder 1 set a ladder to the front right corner of the building to investigate the source of the smoke, according to the report.
Ladder 1 confirmed a motor burning in air handlers nine and 10. Power to both handlers was shut off and the motor to nine was replaced, according to the report.
Both of the burning motors, as well as three others, had been replaced Wednesday after a previous incident at the theater involving an electrical line issue in a transformer on Route K. Wednesday's incident resulted in multiple power outages and reports of smoke in nearby buildings, Ramsey wrote.
Following fire and city electrical inspections, the business as a whole was allowed to re-open.
According to the report, the incident caused light damage to the theater with minimal dollar losses.