From left, director of resident life Dr. Kendra Skinner gives campus parking directions to SEMO freshman Presleigh Rogers after she got the keys to her new dorm room before the spring semester at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Upon check-in, students and their families were asked about their health status and to follow social-distance and face mask guidelines while on campus. The spring semester begins on Monday. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com