Move-in date for Central Academy pushed back

Cape Central Academy won't be able to move into its new home until at least January.

The initial hope had been for the Academy to transition into the former Red Star Baptist Church by the beginning of the next school year in August. However, Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of Support Services, reported to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, March 27, that delays in the renovation schedule, due in part to equipment availability, meant the date had to be pushed back.

Crowell said demolition work is currently underway and the district is working with engineers and architects to create plans for renovations. He said they have had multiple studies done regarding flooding and drainage issues. Two recommendations received were for the addition of an exterior sump pump basin that will catch water in a drainage system before it gets to the building and also for the refurbishment of an existing interior sump pump.

Crowell said they were "still in the gathering process" regarding a complete picture of renovations.