Move-in date for Central Academy pushed back

Cape Central Academy won't be able to move into its new home until at least January.
The initial hope had been for the Academy to transition into the former Red Star Baptist Church by the beginning of the next school year in August. However, Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of Support Services, reported to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, March 27, that delays in the renovation schedule, due in part to equipment availability, meant the date had to be pushed back.
Crowell said demolition work is currently underway and the district is working with engineers and architects to create plans for renovations. He said they have had multiple studies done regarding flooding and drainage issues. Two recommendations received were for the addition of an exterior sump pump basin that will catch water in a drainage system before it gets to the building and also for the refurbishment of an existing interior sump pump.
Crowell said they were "still in the gathering process" regarding a complete picture of renovations.
Crowell estimated the cost of the renovations to be $1 million. He said that number could go down if they receive grant money they've applied for, but added it could also go up depending on cost escalations for materials and supply issues.
The former church building, located at 1301 N. Main St., was sold in 2021 to Landmark Lodging LLC., which is owned by Matt Goehman. Purchase price of the property was not disclosed at that time. The property had been previously appraised at $1.1 million, but it was in need of extensive repairs and upgrades, so the asking price was in the $650,000 range.
Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, stated in an email that the district paid $350,000 for the building, which came out of the Capital Improvements fund in the budget.
Board member Paul Cairns pointed out that even adding $1 million for renovations to what the district has already paid for the building, they are getting 36,000 square feet of building at a "super low price."