FULTON, Mo. — At the entrance to Missouri prisons, large signs plead for help: "NOW HIRING" ... "GREAT PAY & BENEFITS".

No experience is necessary. Anyone 18 and older can apply. Long hours are guaranteed.

Though the assertion of "great pay" for prison guards would have seemed dubious in the past, a series of state pay raises prompted by widespread vacancies has finally made a difference. The Missouri Department of Corrections set a record for new applicants last month.

"After we got our raise, we started seeing people come out of the woodwork, people that hadn't worked in a while," said Maj. Albin Narvaez, chief of custody at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, where new prisoners are housed and evaluated.

Public employers across the U.S. have faced similar struggles to fill jobs, leading to one of the largest surges in state government pay raises in 15 years. Many cities, counties and school districts also are hiking wages to try to retain and attract workers amid aggressive competition from private sector employers.

Gov. Mike Parson is cheered by state employees as he arrives in a state office building to sign legislation funding an 8.7% pay raise Feb. 27 in Jefferson City, Missouri. State lawmakers approved the pay raise in hopes of retaining and attracting more state employees. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press, file

The wage war comes as governments and taxpayers feel the consequences of empty positions.

In Kansas City, Missouri, a shortage of 911 operators doubled the average hold times for people calling in emergencies. In one Florida county, some schoolchildren frequently arrived late as a lack of bus drivers delayed routes. In Arkansas, abused and neglected kids remained longer in foster care because of a caseworker shortage. In various cities and states, vacancies on road crews meant cracks and potholes took longer to fix than many motorists might like.

"A lot of the jobs we're talking about are hard jobs," said Leslie Scott Parker, executive director of the National Association of State Personnel Executives.

Lingering vacancies "eventually affects service to the public or response times to needs," she added.

Workforce shortages worsened across all sorts of jobs because of a wave of retirements and resignations that began during the pandemic. Many businesses, from restaurants to hospitals, responded nimbly with higher wages and incentives to attract employees. But governments by nature are slower to act, requiring pay raises to go through a legislative process that can take months to complete — and then can take months more to kick in.

A "Now Hiring" sign at the entrance to a Missouri Department of Corrections prison facility July 13 in Fulton, Missouri. Nearly 1-in-4 positions were vacant late last year at the Department of Corrections. But vacancies have been declining since a pay raise was implemented this spring. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

Meanwhile, vacancies mounted.

In Georgia, state employee turnover hit a high of 25% in 2022. Thousands of workers left the Department of Corrections, pushing its vacancy rate to around 50%. The state began a series of pay raises. This year, all state employees and teachers got at least a $2,000 raise, with corrections officers getting $4,000 and state troopers $6,000.