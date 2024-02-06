Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state in the 1920s.

The Kansas City Star reported genetic material left behind on a dead elk in Shannon County in southern Missouri confirmed the presence of a mountain lion. The material matched a mountain lion that had been trapped in 2012.

Experts say there's no evidence of a permanent breeding population, but it may only be a matter of time.

Mountain lions are slowly moving eastward from the western part of the country, said Matthew Gompper, a University of Missouri wildlife biology researcher.

"We're in the very early stages of mountain lion populations settling into the region," he said.

A female mountain lion may be the catalyst needed to create a permanent population, said Todd Meese, a member of the Missouri Department of conservation's mountain lion response team.