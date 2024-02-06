Mountain lion captured on camera in Shannon County

A mountain lion was spotted by trail cameras in Southern Missouri last week after killing an elk in Shannon County.

It was the 117th confirmed mountain lion sighting in Missouri since 1994.

Missouri Department of Conservation received reports of a mountain lion Sept. 12, prompting members of the department’s large carnivore response team to respond to the area.

The agents set up trail cameras, and the mountain lion was observed returning to the carcass to feed, Maddie Est, an MDC media specialist, told the Southeast Missourian. Est said the elk carcass showed signs that it had been attacked by a mountain lion. She said it’s common for the cats to return to a carcass to feed later.