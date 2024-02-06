All sections
NewsJune 18, 2017

Mount Moriah steeple gets a fresh coat of paint in downtown Cape

Tanner Strong, right, and Bill Boitnott with Duncan Painting and Wallpapering apply a primer coat Friday to the steeple of the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church building, 200 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. The building dates back to 1893 as First Baptist Church, which sold it to General Baptist Church in 1927.

Tanner Strong, right, and Bill Boitnott with Duncan Painting and Wallpapering apply a primer coat Friday to the steeple of the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church building, 200 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. The building dates back to 1893 as First Baptist Church, which sold it to General Baptist Church in 1927.
Tanner Strong, right, and Bill Boitnott with Duncan Painting and Wallpapering apply a primer coat Friday to the steeple of the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church building, 200 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. The building dates back to 1893 as First Baptist Church, which sold it to General Baptist Church in 1927.
Local News

