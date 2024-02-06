Mount Auburn Road reduced

On Monday, private contractors, who are making a connection for a water main, reduced Mount Auburn Road's southbound traffic to one lane just south of Hopper Road. The work, which will allow for the development of the property at that corner, has now demanded that both southbound lanes be closed, according to a Cape Girardeau Public Works Street Division news release. Southbound travel will still be permitted, but it will be channeled with cones through the center turn lane, the release said. Detours will be available for northbound travelers turning west onto Hopper Road. Motorist are urged to use an alternate route when possible.