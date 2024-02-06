Motorist killed on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County

A 31-year-old Alabama woman, Caitlin E. Shimakonis, was killed Wednesday, Aug. 16, when her vehicle ran off northbound Interstate 55 and overturned at the 116.4 mile marker near Oak Ridge.

Shimakonis of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 that exited the roadway at 11:30 a.m.