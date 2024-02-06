Motorcyclist involved in deadly crash Saturday

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man was involved in a fatal crash at approximately 7:35 p.m. Saturday evening on Route A, 2 miles west of Dutchtown.
According to a state Highway Patrol report, James P. Edmonds, 57, was westbound when he ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, ejecting him from the vehicle. He was not wearing a safety helmet according to the report.
Edmonds was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Dr. William Silliman at 9:10 p.m.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
