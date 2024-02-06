Motorcyclist dies in Cape crash

A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on South Kingshighway.
According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department release, the 18-year-old male from Jackson died after the motorcycle he was riding in the 800 block of South Kingshighway collided with a pickup operated by a 65-year-old Cape Girardeau man as he turned north onto Kingshighway from Gerhardt Street.
The man in the pickup did not sustain any injuries.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.