NewsSeptember 10, 2021

Motorcyclist dies in Cape crash

A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on South Kingshighway. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department release, the 18-year-old male from Jackson died after the motorcycle he was riding in the 800 block of South Kingshighway collided with a pickup operated by a 65-year-old Cape Girardeau man as he turned north onto Kingshighway from Gerhardt Street...

Southeast Missourian
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on South Kingshighway.

According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department release, the 18-year-old male from Jackson died after the motorcycle he was riding in the 800 block of South Kingshighway collided with a pickup operated by a 65-year-old Cape Girardeau man as he turned north onto Kingshighway from Gerhardt Street.

The man in the pickup did not sustain any injuries.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

