NewsMay 25, 2022

Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) set to roll into Cape Girardeau for STAR Rally

The 2022 STAR Rally hosted by Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) will bring hundreds of motorcycles riding into Cape Girardeau. The motorcyclists will come for the rally June 17 through 23. Many topics will be covered at the STAR Rally from newest technology and other educational topics for motorcycle enthusiasts...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The 2022 STAR Rally hosted by Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) will bring hundreds of motorcycles riding into Cape Girardeau.

The motorcyclists will come for the rally June 17 through 23.

Many topics will be covered at the STAR Rally from newest technology and other educational topics for motorcycle enthusiasts.

MTSA president Pat Mogavero stated in a news release, the event appeals to a wide range of ages.

"MTSA members ride sport-touring style motorcycles which are generally pretty quiet. While the median age of MTSA members is around 60, members range from late teens to late eighties," Mogavero stated.

The riders will support the community through tourism, restaurants and hotel stays. The gathering is estimated to make an impact on the economy of over $300,000 on the members' stay in the city.

"Many attendees will continue to tour the area after the rally, extending the economic benefit to diverse areas of the region. An estimated overall economic impact for the extended Cape Girardeau area is $350,000-$450,000," Mogavero stated in a news release.

The event has been in the making for a couple of years with MTSA working with VistCape to plan out the details for the rally.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

