The 2022 STAR Rally hosted by Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) will bring hundreds of motorcycles riding into Cape Girardeau.

The motorcyclists will come for the rally June 17 through 23.

Many topics will be covered at the STAR Rally from newest technology and other educational topics for motorcycle enthusiasts.

MTSA president Pat Mogavero stated in a news release, the event appeals to a wide range of ages.