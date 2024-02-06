Motorcycle rally at Lake of the Ozarks spurs concerns

ST. LOUIS -- A gathering at the Lake of the Ozarks is bringing tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Missouri, generating worry the state's already fast-growing number of coronavirus cases could spike even higher.

Bikefest Lake of the Ozarks drew about 125,000 people last year. The event, which began Wednesday, bills itself as the largest motorcycle rally in the Midwest. It includes five days of rides, vendor fairs, concerts and stops at area bars and restaurants, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Missouri lifted pandemic restrictions June 16, at a time when the state had a little more than 16,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the three months since then, the total has grown to 106,587. As of Wednesday, 1,739 Missourians have died. Missouri has no statewide mask requirement nor capacity limitations, though several local governments have implemented their own restrictions.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has raised concerns about Missouri. The task force recommended bars be closed and dining restricted in Missouri counties marked as "yellow" or "red" zones -- meaning they have moderate to high levels of virus transmission. Camden and Miller counties, where Bikefest is taking place, are both in red zones, according the task force letter.

Messages left Thursday with Bikefest organizers and a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Mike Parson were not immediately returned.