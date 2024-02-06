All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 9, 2017

Motorcycle helmet exemptions stall in Missouri Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Motorcyclists in Missouri will have to keep wearing their helmets for another year. Lawmakers on Monday removed a provision from a bill that would've allowed people older than 21 who have had their motorcycle license for more than two years to leave the helmet at home...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Motorcyclists in Missouri will have to keep wearing their helmets for another year.

Lawmakers on Monday removed a provision from a bill that would've allowed people older than 21 who have had their motorcycle license for more than two years to leave the helmet at home.

Riders also would have needed to meet certain insurance requirements to ride without protective headgear.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The measure was removed from a bill in committee after passing the House last month.

Supporters of the proposal say it's a matter of personal freedom to decide whether to wear a helmet. But critics argue it's a matter of safety to protect riders.

Similar measures passed the House for several years but have met opposition in the Senate.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy