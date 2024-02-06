Motorcycle crash leaves one in serious condition

A Cape Girardeau man was involved in a one-vehicle crash at approximately 6:25 p.m. Sunday on Highway C, 1 mile south of Pocahontas.
According to a state Highway Patrol crash report, Brian P. Meyer, 49, failed to navigate a curve and ran off the roadway, overturning the motorcycle he was driving.
He suffered "serious" injuries and was not wearing a helmet, according to the report. Meyer was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
