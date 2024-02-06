All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 7, 2023
Motorcycle Cannonball coming through Cape Girardeau
The Motorcycle Cannonball will return to downtown Cape Girardeau next week. The Motorcycle Cannonball is a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, and "is the most difficult antique endurance run in the world," according to the event's website. Riders will start Thursday, Sept. 7, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and end Sunday, Sept. 24, in Oceanside, California...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Chris Sommer Simmons of Hawaii discusses her 1915 Harley-Davidson motorcycle Sept. 14, 2016, with people gathered to see vintage motorcycles in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Chris Sommer Simmons of Hawaii discusses her 1915 Harley-Davidson motorcycle Sept. 14, 2016, with people gathered to see vintage motorcycles in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Motorcycle Cannonball will return to downtown Cape Girardeau next week.

The Motorcycle Cannonball is a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, and "is the most difficult antique endurance run in the world," according to the event's website. Riders will start Thursday, Sept. 7, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and end Sunday, Sept. 24, in Oceanside, California.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The public is invited to meet the riders and view the motorcycles from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the John Boardman Pavilion on South Main Street. This will be the fifth stage stop of the 16 stops along the Motorcycle Cannonball.

This year's event will see close to 100 riders traversing the back roads of the United States, covering 3,800 miles over 17 days. Riders will navigate the Motorcycle Cannonball course with the assistance of paper maps (no GPS routing allowed), according to a news release.

Find more information at www.motorcyclecannonball.com, on Facebook @motorcyclecannonball, on Instagram @mc_cannonball and YouTube @motorcyclecannonball.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy