NewsApril 12, 2023

Motorcycle accident leaves two dead

Samantha Tucker
A motorcyclist and his passenger from Arkansas both perished in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night, April 8, near Doniphan, Missouri.

James W. Franks, 39, and Rebecca J. Franks, 41, of Pocahontas were driving westbound on U.S. 160 when their 1988 Harley-Davidson was struck in the rear by a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer operated by Heather L. Hood, 27, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m., and 1 mile west of Doniphan. Both vehicles were totaled.

James Franks was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson. Rebecca Franks was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where she also was declared dead. They are the 18th and 19th fatalities in Troop E this year.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

