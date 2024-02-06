Mother, young son endure deaths of close family, seek best together

At 9 a.m. Nov. 30, 2019, Katrina Luttrull kissed her two stepsons, son and husband goodbye before they left for their grandmother's house. By 9:15, water had flooded the family's 2004 Ford Explorer. Katrina never saw her stepsons alive again.

It's been a year and six months since the boys, who were 5 and 8 years old at the time, were fatally injured after the Luttrull's vehicle was swept into Little Whitewater Creek in Bollinger County.

Each of the more than 540 days since the boys died has been a struggle, Katrina said. Yet, she and her 4-year-old son, Lucas, are determined to continue on, she said.

Katrina and Lucas live in Oran, Missouri. On the day the Luttrull family's car swept into Little Whitewater Creek, Katrina knew something was wrong when her husband, Jake Luttrull, didn't return home within an hour.

"I guess it was a mom instinct," Katrina said. "I didn't know what it was, but I knew something happened."

Katrina drove along County Road 365 until she stopped at a bridge about a quarter mile from where her family lived.

"I barely got down the road when I saw two people standing in the middle of it," Katrina said. "I just knew they were there because of them."

By the time Katrina got to the scene, Jake was out of the water. Rescue teams didn't arrive until 11:52, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Katrina's husband, Jake Luttrull, was driving the vehicle when flash floodwaters swept it off the roadway.

Jake had a diving accident a few years prior to the day of the flood that left him partially paralyzed. He could stand and bear weight for a couple of minutes but couldn't walk, according to Katrina.

Jake managed to pull Lucas out of the vehicle and get him out of the water, but not his other two boys.

Katrina said Jake already dealt with depression because of his spinal cord injury. After he had to bury two of his sons, the depression became much deeper.

Jake got to a point where he couldn't handle guilt anymore according to Katrina.

On Feb. 7, Jake took his own life. Katrina found him.

"I can't unsee it," Katrina said. "I think about it all the time and want to slap him, but I gotta move on, no matter how hard it is."