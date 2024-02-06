Mother to testify against son in Missouri KKK leader's death

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A woman charged with murdering her husband, who was a Ku Klux Klan leader in Missouri, has decided to testify against her son.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported testimony at a hearing Friday indicated 44-year-old Malissa Ancona of Leadwood will testify against 24-year-old Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. of Belgrade. They both are charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 9 shooting death of Frank Ancona.
The body of Frank Ancona, who called himself an “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan, was found in February outside of Belgrade.
The hearing Friday was sought by Jinkerson’s lawyer, who said having Malissa Ancona as a prosecution witness changes the case.
Jinkerson’s trial was scheduled to start Dec. 4 but his attorney is seeking a delay because of Malissa Ancona’s decision.
