All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 29, 2017

Mother to testify against son in Missouri KKK leader's death

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A woman charged with murdering her husband, who was a Ku Klux Klan leader in Missouri, has decided to testify against her son. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported testimony at a hearing Friday indicated 44-year-old Malissa Ancona of Leadwood will testify against 24-year-old Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. ...

Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A woman charged with murdering her husband, who was a Ku Klux Klan leader in Missouri, has decided to testify against her son.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported testimony at a hearing Friday indicated 44-year-old Malissa Ancona of Leadwood will testify against 24-year-old Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. of Belgrade. They both are charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 9 shooting death of Frank Ancona.

The body of Frank Ancona, who called himself an “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan, was found in February outside of Belgrade.

The hearing Friday was sought by Jinkerson’s lawyer, who said having Malissa Ancona as a prosecution witness changes the case.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jinkerson’s trial was scheduled to start Dec. 4 but his attorney is seeking a delay because of Malissa Ancona’s decision.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Pertinent address:

Farmington, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy