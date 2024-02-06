Tamatha Crowson has performed in every VintageNOW Fashion Show since 2015. However, this year's show Saturday felt a little different.

Crowson's son, Blake Crowson, died April 29, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. The fashion show's organizers asked Crowson to organize a drumline for a halftime show, but Crowson didn't know the show would be dedicated to her son.

A sign reading "performance in loving memory of our friend, Blake Crowson" popped onto a screen as Southeast Missouri State University's drumline started playing. Blake Crowson's friend, Connor Speakman, played a song he arranged in honor of Blake.

"I was very, very moved and touched," Crowson said. "I thought it was a really nice tribute to him."