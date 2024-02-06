Mother Son Game Night returns next week to Cape Girardeau SportsPlex

The City of Cape Girardeau will hold its annual Mother Son Game Night on Friday, March 17.

The game night — from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way — will be full of games, races, archery, batting cages, Nerf wars and more.

There will be no inflatables this year because of insurance restrictions, according to the Osage Centre website.