NewsFebruary 22, 2023
Mother Son Game Night returns next week to Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
The City of Cape Girardeau will hold its annual Mother Son Game Night on Friday, March 17. The game night — from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way — will be full of games, races, archery, batting cages, Nerf wars and more...
Alyssa Lunsford
Amy Camp and her son Mason Oliver run through an obstacle course during the Mother Son Game Night on Feb. 22, 2020, at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau.
Amy Camp and her son Mason Oliver run through an obstacle course during the Mother Son Game Night on Feb. 22, 2020, at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The City of Cape Girardeau will hold its annual Mother Son Game Night on Friday, March 17.

The game night — from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way — will be full of games, races, archery, batting cages, Nerf wars and more.

There will be no inflatables this year because of insurance restrictions, according to the Osage Centre website.

Dress attire is active wear and tennis shoes.

Food and refreshments will be provided at the event.

Tickets are available online, or in-person at the SportsPlex or the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Dr. Tickets are $15 per person until Friday, March 10, then will increase to $20 from Saturday, March 11 through Thursday, March 16. There will be no day-of ticket sales, and the game night is limited to 750 participants.

For more information, call (573) 339-6341, email Heather Davis at hdavis@cityofcape.org or visit the city's website.

