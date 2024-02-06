SIKESTON, Mo. — Laurie Mitchell said she refuses to let her son’s death be one people forget.

After hearing gunshots on the night of Feb. 18, Mitchell went out to look for her son, 24-year-old Marcus Dixon Jr., who she said should have already made it home.

Eventually, she saw something in a street close to their Sikeston home and recognized the shoes of her son.

“I knew it was him. I knew it was my son,” Mitchell said.

Her son had already passed, after being shot seven times, when she had found him, she said.

Ajaevia Mitchell, 12, left, and Unique Mitchell, 10, both of Sikeston, Missouri, and cousins of the late Marcus Dixon Jr., prepare to take part in a "Stop the Violence" march during the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival parade Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Sikeston. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

On Saturday, Mitchell and other family and friends of Dixon marched as part of a “Stop the Violence” march in the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival parade in Sikeston.

The mother wore a shirt displaying the words: “Marcus your wings were ready but our hearts were not.”

Mitchell said they are trying to “get people to put these guns down.”

“It has to stop,” Mitchell said. “I feel like I have to be the one to step up and make a change and make a difference.”

Laurie Mitchell, mother of the late Marcus Dixon Jr., takes part in a "Stop the Violence" march during the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival parade Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Sikeston. Mitchell said she found her son dead on a street a short distance from their Sikeston home after he was shot seven times on the night of Feb. 18. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

Mitchell also organized a “Stop the Violence” awareness event in July in Sikeston and said she will be holding the event annually.

The mother said her son was loving and smiling all the time. She said he would “do anything for anybody.”