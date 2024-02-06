Mother, child reportedly hit by car in Cape Girardeau

A mother pushing her child in a stroller were reportedly backed into by a driver near the corner of Washington Avenue and Middle Street during a block party Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau, according to witnesses and local law enforcement.
ï¿½From what I understand, right now, a car was backing up down the street and backed into a mom pushing a stroller,ï¿½ Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Brad Dillow said at the scene. ï¿½I know thereï¿½s damage to the stroller, there are some reports that the stroller was underneath the car, I donï¿½t know about that. Still trying to figure it all out.ï¿½
Dillow said the mother and 1-year-old child had some minor bumps and scrapes. Right now, it ï¿½looks like its all-non-life threatening,ï¿½ he said.
ï¿½Everythingï¿½s good,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Probably gonna go get checked out just to be on the safe side.ï¿½
Ron Williams witnessed the event and said the woman who backed into the stroller was in front of him, and ï¿½then I seen her put a box in the car.ï¿½
ï¿½She went to back up, and I donï¿½t know why just didnï¿½t go forward,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½She just kept going backwards. Then I seen her run into that car, then I seen them jerk the baby out.ï¿½
ï¿½There were a couple guys banging on her window trying to get her to stop, but she just kept going,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½The stroller looked like it was bent in the half and the front wheel was broken off of it.ï¿½
According to Williams, the impact ï¿½actually knocked [the baby] out of the seat.ï¿½
Shortly after the incident, the mother and child were taken from the scene in an ambulance.
