Most counties in region report gaining ground on coronavirus

For the most part, health officials in the region reported gaining ground on COVID-19 in the past few days.
Officials with county health agencies reported a number of new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, but several reported more patients recovering from the virus.
In Missouri:
- Cape Girardeau County: six new cases for a total case count of 791, with 15 additional recoveries (661), and a total of six deaths. The new cases were: City of Cape Girardeau, two; Jackson, one; elsewhere in the county, three. According to information provided by the county’s Public Health Center, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county reached a peak of about 200 cases around July 20, staying near 200 from about July 13 through 26, and from there dropped by more than 100 cases until about Aug. 5. The number of active cases has been increasing since.
- Bollinger County: six new cases, pushing the county’s total case count to 98, but 19 additional patients have recovered from the virus since the last report Friday. In all, 83 patients in the county have recovered from COVID-19, and one death in the county has been attributed to the virus.
- Perry County: nine new cases (two Saturday, three Sunday, four Monday), 270 total, and 12 additional recoveries (232), with four total deaths.
- Stoddard County: seven new cases for a total of 249, with 12 additional recoveries (224), with nine total deaths.
- Scott County was the only county reporting more new cases than recoveries — 44 new cases (12 Saturday, 10 Sunday, 22 Monday) for a total of 503 cases and 17 additional recoveries. Thirteen deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus.
In Illinois:
Southern Seven Health Department reported four new cases in Union County (354 total, 285 recoveries and 21 deaths), but no new cases in Alexander County (39 total, 36 recoveries, zero deaths).