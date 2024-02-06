Mosquitoes pester cleanup volunteers after Missouri flooding

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Mosquitoes are challenging volunteers helping in recovery and cleanup efforts after a tornado outbreak slammed southwest Missouri.

State health officials have warned about mosquitoes after heavy rain in the region, the Joplin Globe reported. The insects are a nuisance and can carry disease.

"Nuisance mosquitoes are usually the first populations to take advantage of flooded conditions," said Howard Pue of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. "They can be big, really numerous and inflict painful bites. Some varieties, people might not even notice the bites. But those populations begin to die down as waters recede."

Gary Stubblefield, a volunteer coordinator for recovery and cleanup efforts, said the volunteers cleaning up after an EF3 tornado struck parts of Carl Junction on May 22 have asked for repellent contributions since their second day at the site.