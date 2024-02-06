Mosley not guilty on all sex charges

A Butler County, Missouri, jury found a Poplar Bluff man not guilty of several sex charges.

Thomas "Billy" Mosley was found not guilty Friday after a week of trial proceedings. The jury took 3 1/2 hours to reach their decision.

Mosley was accused of three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and three counts of incest. The charges stemmed from alleged instances of sexual abuse between Dec. 22, 2017, and Nov. 11, 2018, after Mosley and his girlfriend separated and a court awarded him supervised visitations to the couple's two children.

Statements from one child detailed the supposed incidents. However, no physical evidence of violence was uncovered during medical examinations of the child, defense attorneys Kyle Warren and Matt Edmundson noted.

They also said witness statements contradicted the prosecution's timeline of events.