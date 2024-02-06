Mo.'s US House map in limbo as candidate deadline looms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With a deadline to declare their candidacy looming, Missouri congressional hopefuls still don't know exactly whom they will be seeking to represent in this year's elections.

The Missouri House took no action Monday on a Senate-passed bill redrawing the state's eight U.S. House districts, and a top House official said no decision has been made on whether to bring the map to a vote before the deadline at 5 p.m. today for candidates to file for office.

"We are cognizant of the time," House Majority Leader Dean Plocher told The Associated Press. But "this isn't a term paper, this is not the final exam that has to be done tomorrow by 5 o'clock. We need to put our thought into it."

Although the House passed a redistricting plan in January, Senate Republicans stalled for months amid internal divisions over how aggressively to gerrymander the map to their favor. The Senate finally passed a plan Thursday, but because of the changes, it needs House approval to go to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

If new districts based on the 2020 census aren't passed before the candidate filing deadline, the districts enacted after the 2010 census remain in place. But a couple of lawsuits already have been filed contending the old districts no longer provide equal representation and asking the courts to intervene and adopt a new congressional map.

The Legislature could continue to work on congressional districts until the mid-May end of its legislative session. But if lawmakers wait past today, they might need to consider changing state law to temporarily reopen the filing period to allow candidates to change their plans.