Moroni has 'high hopes' for today's state House redistricting meeting

Lawyer Michael Moroni of Advance, Missouri, the only area representative on the 20-member panel charged with establishing new legislative boundaries for the General Assembly's lower chamber, said Wednesday he is optimistic of a successful conclusion to its work by the Jan. 23 deadline.

The House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission will meet today in Jefferson City to try to unify two proposed boundary maps — one drawn up by Republicans, the other by Democrats.

If the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, as it was the last two occasions citizen commissions have been asked to draw boundaries, judges will step in and do the work.

"I have high hopes we can reach an agreement between both sides," said Moroni, a Democratic representative on the commission whose legal practice is centered in Bloomfield, the Stoddard County seat.

Moroni said today's gathering in the Thomas Jefferson State Office Building, nearby the Governor's Mansion, is a "work session," which may or may not be the final meeting of the panel.

"I expect Republicans and Democrats will caucus separately for a while so it could be quite a long day, and we may not get it finished — requiring us to meet again."