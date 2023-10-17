All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 17, 2023

Morning Star Behavioral to host open house

Morning Star Behavioral Associates in Cape Girardeau is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at its new clinic at 1 S. Main St. Morning Star, previously located in the Marquette Tower on Broadway, is a behavioral clinic dedicated to providing applied behavioral analysis services for people with autism and other behavioral concerns...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini

Morning Star Behavioral Associates in Cape Girardeau is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at its new clinic at 1 S. Main St.

Morning Star, previously located in the Marquette Tower on Broadway, is a behavioral clinic dedicated to providing applied behavioral analysis services for people with autism and other behavioral concerns.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Morning Star's new clinic opened its doors in March. It is housed in one of Cape Girardeau's historic downtown buildings and designed to replicate natural environments with a training kitchen, play area, virtual reality station and spacious meeting areas.

There will be ongoing tours of the building and access to play equipment for children. Staff will discuss their behavioral services, programs and employment opportunities for those interested.

This event is free to the community.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy