Morning Star Behavioral to host open house

Morning Star Behavioral Associates in Cape Girardeau is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at its new clinic at 1 S. Main St.
Morning Star, previously located in the Marquette Tower on Broadway, is a behavioral clinic dedicated to providing applied behavioral analysis services for people with autism and other behavioral concerns.
Morning Star's new clinic opened its doors in March. It is housed in one of Cape Girardeau's historic downtown buildings and designed to replicate natural environments with a training kitchen, play area, virtual reality station and spacious meeting areas.
There will be ongoing tours of the building and access to play equipment for children. Staff will discuss their behavioral services, programs and employment opportunities for those interested.
This event is free to the community.
