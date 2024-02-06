Morley voters will decide fire district, sales tax issues

The city of Morley, Missouri, would be included in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District if voters approve a measure on the April 2 ballot.

Morley voters also will cast ballots on whether to extend the city's half-cent sales tax for the next five years, ending Dec. 31, 2024.

Expanding the fire district would benefit both the city and the fire district, city and fire officials said.

Morley Mayor Doug Sikes said the fire district is better equipped and trained than the city's fire department. The municipal department in the city of about 700 residents is staffed by a handful of volunteers with aging equipment.

Sikes said fire district officials proposed the boundary expansion. "The city council supported this idea. We think is the best thing for the city of Morley," he said.

Scott County fire chief Jeremy Perrien said expanding the district would allow his department to levy a tax on Morley property owners to help pay for services.

Property owners throughout the district pay 12.59 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The tax raised about $288,000 for the fire district in 2018, according to the state auditor's office.

The district has three fire stations, one each at Blodgett, Morley and Vanduser.

Perrien said the district's station at Morley was not originally in the city limits. When the city expanded, the district station ended up in the city limits.

But without voter approval to expand the district, the rural department cannot impose the property tax on Morley residents, the fire chief said.