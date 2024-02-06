Morley resident arrested

Christian Montgomery of Morley, Missouri, was arrested on more than a dozen warrants by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office without incident, according to a social media post Saturday.

In the post, Sheriff Wes Drury thanked the Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office and Morehouse (Missouri) Police Department for their assistance throughout the investigation.

Drury also thanked the public for assistance and information.

“All of the information and assistance provided by the public was vital in the arrest of Montgomery,” the post stated.

Anyone with information regarding a subject with an active warrant may contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 545-3525.

Arrests do not imply guilt.

Montgomery was arrested on the following Scott County warrants: