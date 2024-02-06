Morley aldermanic candidates back ballot issues

Two Morley, Missouri, aldermen and a challenger support measures to extend a sales tax and include the city in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.

The candidates are seeking two-year terms, and the two issues are on the April 2 election ballot.

Gennell Casey

Incumbents Kenneth Rodgers and Gennell Casey are seeking re-election to two-year terms. They are challenged by Morley Baptist Church secretary Margaret “Peggy” Belcher.

All three candidates voiced support for the ballot issues in emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian questionnaire.

Casey, a special-education department secretary at Scott County Central School District, wrote, “We need the revenue from the continuation of the sales tax to help with the upkeep and repair of our city streets.”

As for the fire district measure, she wrote, “I am very pleased to see the issue of fire and medical coverage from Scott County Rural Fire Protection District on the ballot. I think the extra tax is worth the peace of mind knowing we have someone that will respond to our emergencies as quick as possible because they are right there in town.”

The district has three fire stations, one each at Blodgett, Morley and Vanduser.

Scott County fire chief Jeremy Perrien said the district’s station at Morley was not originally in the city limits. When the city expanded, the district station ended up in the city limits.

Expanding the district boundaries to include Morley would allow the fire district to levy a tax on Morley property owners to help pay for services, Perrien said.

Rodgers, a retired Navy veteran and retired independent contractor for FedEx, said in a phone interview the sales tax is needed to fund street repairs.

“We’re trying to repave streets every year,” he said.

But Rodgers added the city has few businesses and, as a result, generates limited sales tax revenue.