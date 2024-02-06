Morley aldermanic candidates back ballot issues

Two Morley, Missouri, aldermen and a challenger support measures to extend a sales tax and include the city in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.
The candidates are seeking two-year terms, and the two issues are on the April 2 election ballot.
Incumbents Kenneth Rodgers and Gennell Casey are seeking re-election to two-year terms. They are challenged by Morley Baptist Church secretary Margaret “Peggy” Belcher.
All three candidates voiced support for the ballot issues in emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian questionnaire.
Casey, a special-education department secretary at Scott County Central School District, wrote, “We need the revenue from the continuation of the sales tax to help with the upkeep and repair of our city streets.”
As for the fire district measure, she wrote, “I am very pleased to see the issue of fire and medical coverage from Scott County Rural Fire Protection District on the ballot. I think the extra tax is worth the peace of mind knowing we have someone that will respond to our emergencies as quick as possible because they are right there in town.”
The district has three fire stations, one each at Blodgett, Morley and Vanduser.
Scott County fire chief Jeremy Perrien said the district’s station at Morley was not originally in the city limits. When the city expanded, the district station ended up in the city limits.
Expanding the district boundaries to include Morley would allow the fire district to levy a tax on Morley property owners to help pay for services, Perrien said.
Rodgers, a retired Navy veteran and retired independent contractor for FedEx, said in a phone interview the sales tax is needed to fund street repairs.
“We’re trying to repave streets every year,” he said.
But Rodgers added the city has few businesses and, as a result, generates limited sales tax revenue.
“Over the last 10 or 15 years, we have lost our retail base,” he said.
As for the fire-district issue, Rodgers said passage of the measure would allow the city to have a more efficient fire service.
The municipal department in the city of about 700 residents is staffed by a handful of volunteers with aging equipment.
If the measure is approved, the city would be able to sell the municipal fire station and equipment and put that revenue into the city budget, according to Perrien.
Belcher, the challenger, echoed the views of the other two candidates. She wrote, “We need good fire protection here. The city has to have (sales tax) funds to improve many areas that are getting worn out over the years.”
The candidates identified challenges facing Morley.
Casey wrote, “One of the biggest challenges Morley is facing is our water issues and the updates/repairs needed to resolve them, which are costly.”
Belcher, who ran unsuccessfully last year for alderman, wrote a major challenge is the loss of businesses. She added she hopes the city will draw “some new businesses here.”
Rodgers said the city is making progress.
“We have re-established the police department,” he said. “We have a police car. We just have to get it up and running.”
Rodgers said his main goal is “to make this town pretty again.”
He said residents need to take pride in their properties and “dress it up a little bit.”
