Morehouse woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's death

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A Morehouse, Missouri, woman who was found guilty of murdering her grandmother will spend the rest of her life in prison.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Ashley M. Riggins, 37, was sentenced to life without parole for a first-degree murder charge; 30 years for armed criminal action; 10 years each for two counts of abuse or neglect of a child — with all of those sentences to run consecutively — and seven years each for abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, which are to run concurrently, according to online court records.

Riggins was convicted April 20 for the Aug. 3, 2020, stabbing death of 74-year-old Dottie Lutes. The case was heard without a jury before Circuit Judge Ed Reeves.

New Madrid County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson, who was assisted in the case by New Madrid County assistant prosecuting attorney Austin Crowe, called eight witnesses in the trial. Riggins’ attorneys T.J. Houck and Kayla McKenzie did not call any witnesses and Riggins exercised her right to remain silent and not testify.

On Aug. 3, 2020, law enforcement officers were notified Lutes was missing. After obtaining a search warrant to enter Lutes’ residence, officers found blood in her bedroom, drag marks with blood leading from the bedroom to the exit of the residence and a large bloody kitchen knife with a broken handle.

Officers located Riggins and her boyfriend, Rayshand Lyons, in Charleston, Missouri, where they were taken into custody.