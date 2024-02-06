Morehouse woman found guilty of murdering her grandmother

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, woman was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of her grandmother.

Ashley M. Riggins, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of abuse or neglect of child for the Aug. 3, 2020, stabbing death of 74-year-old Dottie Lutes. The case was heard without a jury before Circuit Judge Ed Reeves on April 20.

New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson, who was assisted in the case by New Madrid County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Austin Crowe, called eight witnesses in the trial. Riggins' attorneys T.J. Houck and Kayla McKenzie did not call any witnesses and Riggins exercised her right to remain silent and did not testify.

On Aug. 3, 2020, law enforcement officers were notified Lutes was missing. After receiving a search warrant to enter Lutes' residence, officers found blood in her bedroom, drag marks with blood leading from the bedroom to the exit of the residence and a large bloody kitchen knife with a broken handle.

Officers located Riggins and her boyfriend, Rayshand Lyons, in Charleston, Missouri, where they were taken into custody.

Lyons would later tell police the couple had planned to rob Lutes and steal her gun. Lyons stated Riggins woke Lutes and they both stabbed her. When Lutes fought back and called for help, Lyons said he knocked Lutes to the floor where Riggins continued to stab her.