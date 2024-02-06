All sections
NewsFebruary 17, 2021

More wintry weather expected Wednesday into Thursday

After Winter Storm Uri dropped more than half a foot of snow on Southeast Missouri earlier this week, another round — maybe two — of wintry weather could add up to 3 more inches Wednesday into Thursday. All Missouri counties in the region will be under a winter weather advisory from 12:01 a.m. to noon Wednesday...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Mark Kasten shovels snow from the street and sidewalk for Back Porch Antiques on Main Street on Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Mark Kasten shovels snow from the street and sidewalk for Back Porch Antiques on Main Street on Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

After Winter Storm Uri dropped more than half a foot of snow on Southeast Missouri earlier this week, another round — maybe two — of wintry weather could add up to 3 more inches Wednesday into Thursday.

All Missouri counties in the region will be under a winter weather advisory from 12:01 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Precipitation won’t be the only threat, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Paducah, Kentucky,

“Bitterly cold sub-zero wind chills will persist through the morning hours today. Late tonight, another wintry event is expected to occur mainly west of the Mississippi River initially. Western parts of southeastern Missouri may receive a quick couple of inches of snowfall,” the office’s website noted Tuesday afternoon.

The office’s forecast also calls for a second round of precipitation later Wednesday.

“Snowfall is forecast to expand across the entire region on Wednesday, with the greatest amounts forecast west of the Mississippi River. ... Yet another surge of wintry precipitation is forecast to arrive Wednesday night and last into Thursday. This system could bring significant amounts of wintry precipitation to all or portions of our region. The primary precipitation type appears to be snow at this time,” the forecast stated.

Bitterly cold temperatures will remain in place Friday, with wind chill readings expected to be in single digits.

These next winter precipitation chances come on the heels of a significant snow event in the region Monday, with preliminary snowfall totals ranging from 5 inches in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to 12 inches in Patton, Missouri.

