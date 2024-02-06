More wintry weather expected Wednesday into Thursday

After Winter Storm Uri dropped more than half a foot of snow on Southeast Missouri earlier this week, another round — maybe two — of wintry weather could add up to 3 more inches Wednesday into Thursday.

All Missouri counties in the region will be under a winter weather advisory from 12:01 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Precipitation won’t be the only threat, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Paducah, Kentucky,

“Bitterly cold sub-zero wind chills will persist through the morning hours today. Late tonight, another wintry event is expected to occur mainly west of the Mississippi River initially. Western parts of southeastern Missouri may receive a quick couple of inches of snowfall,” the office’s website noted Tuesday afternoon.