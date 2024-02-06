More than foot of snow likely in parts of Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A winter storm set to move across the country this week could drop more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri and Kansas and, more ominously, coat trees and power lines with freezing rain.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of Missouri and southern and eastern parts of Kansas starting Tuesday night and running through Thursday. Up to 14 inches of snow could fall in the Kansas City area and up to 10 inches around St. Louis, according to the weather service. Southwestern Kansas could see up to 8 inches.

But forecasters are warning it's the threat of freezing rain -- up to a quarter-inch in southwestern Missouri -- coupled with the snow and high winds that could lead to widespread power outages, even as wind chills plummet below zero overnight today into Thursday.

For the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois areas, the NWS said "Heavy mixed precipitation is possible," with snow and sleet accumulations of between 2 and 5 inches, and ice accumulation of one-tenth of an inch.

"Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice," according to the NWS statement. "Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes, especially on Thursday."

The NWS said the storm could affect The winter storm warning is in effect from noon today through 6 a.m. Friday for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley, Stoddard and Wayne counties in Missouri.