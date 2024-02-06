'More than a pool': Jefferson Community Center is officially open

Cape Girardeau City and Public Schools officials gathered Thursday, April 6, to celebrate the grand opening of the Jefferson Community Center in Cape Girardeau. The new aquatic facility, attached to Jefferson Elementary School, is the result of a yearslong partnership between the city and school district.

Neil Glass, superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, addressed the officials, faculty and students gathered for the event.

"It brings me great joy to be standing in this beautiful facility that started as a vision for so many of us here in this room," Glass said. "More than a pool. That was the concept (of those) who were so instrumental in the passing of this Bond Issue kept coming back to. That it was more than a pool."

Glass stated the facility could serve as an anchor to develop "this beautiful part of our city" into a vibrant place full of opportunity growth and community.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder also spoke at the event.

Stacy Kinder, Cape Girardeau mayor, speaks Thursday, April 6, during the grand opening of the Jefferson Community Center in Cape Girardeau. Danny Walter

"What we see before us today is the result of a great deal of collaboration amongst a wide variety of stakeholders in our city," Kinder said. "To provide a facility for our community which will enable kids and families to have a fun and vibrant place to enjoy being together."

Kinder said the Jefferson Community Center and the Central Municipal Pool will attract visitors to Cape Girardeau and help spur local development and economic growth.

"These are the specific goals that were in mind when this facility was first imagined," Kinder said. "More broadly, the goal of enhancing the quality of life for its citizens is one that our city government and our school district always hold as central to their missions."