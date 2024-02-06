'More than a pool': Jefferson Community Center is officially open

Cape Girardeau City and Public Schools officials gathered Thursday, April 6, to celebrate the grand opening of the Jefferson Community Center in Cape Girardeau. The new aquatic facility, attached to Jefferson Elementary School, is the result of a yearslong partnership between the city and school district.
Neil Glass, superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, addressed the officials, faculty and students gathered for the event.
"It brings me great joy to be standing in this beautiful facility that started as a vision for so many of us here in this room," Glass said. "More than a pool. That was the concept (of those) who were so instrumental in the passing of this Bond Issue kept coming back to. That it was more than a pool."
Glass stated the facility could serve as an anchor to develop "this beautiful part of our city" into a vibrant place full of opportunity growth and community.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder also spoke at the event.
"What we see before us today is the result of a great deal of collaboration amongst a wide variety of stakeholders in our city," Kinder said. "To provide a facility for our community which will enable kids and families to have a fun and vibrant place to enjoy being together."
Kinder said the Jefferson Community Center and the Central Municipal Pool will attract visitors to Cape Girardeau and help spur local development and economic growth.
"These are the specific goals that were in mind when this facility was first imagined," Kinder said. "More broadly, the goal of enhancing the quality of life for its citizens is one that our city government and our school district always hold as central to their missions."
Amber Walker, principal of Jefferson Elementary School, introduced fifth grader Jeremiah Moore as a winner of a Kindness Challenge and chosen as one of the first to go down the pool's waterslide.
Moore spoke to the attendees and said watching the construction of the Jefferson Community Center was "really neat."
"I'm so excited to begin swimming lessons during school with my friends and teachers," Moore said. "What I am most excited about is that anyone can use this as a community pool instead of having to go across town. There is something for everyone, especially for my little sister to play and swim, and a place where my little brother and I can play water basketball."
After the remarks, Moore and two other students climbed the long staircase to the top of the waterslide and received cheers from the crowd as they slid down. Not to be left out, superintendent Glass took a turn down the slide as well. The students wore proper swim wear but Glass went down in his business suit.
The community center's hours of operation are divided between the school district and municipality. During the school year, the district will have sole use of the facility from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. during the week.
The city will have sole use from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. during the week, and weekend use from 1 to 5 p.m.
Outside of the school year, the city will have sole use of the pool from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and from 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekend. Cape Girardeau Public Schools would need the city's written consent to have sole use of the pool during summer school classes.
-- Nathan English contributed to the reporting of this story.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.