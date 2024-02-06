More than a meal

Staffing the personal and household products giveaway table at Wednesday's community Christmas Meal at Jefferson School in Cape Girardeau were (from left) Kristin Ham and Martha and James Wakin. The group explained the more than $300 in donated items consisted of items not purchaseable under federal programs. Each person who attended the event could receive three items such as personal hygiene products and household cleaning supplies. Ham said the Cape Optimist Club was a major donor of supplies. Rick Fahr