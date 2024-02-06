More than 600 to graduate SEMO on Saturday

More than 600 people will graduate at Southeast Missouri State University in two ceremonies Saturday.

The events will be at the Show Me Center, at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony for graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences will begin at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for graduates of Education, Health and Human Studies and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math will begin at 2 p.m.

"I'm so proud of the hard work and dedication of these students and how they navigated the challenges they faced over the last year and a half. Their determination, drive and resilience are remarkable," Southeast president Carlos Vargas said. "Faculty, staff and I are excited to celebrate their success with their families and friends at the festivities this weekend."

In total, 171 students will graduate with honors. Students who have earned Latin Honors, Academic Distinction in the Department of the Major or completed the Jane Stephens Honors Program, will have that information displayed below their name on the videoboard as they cross the stage during their commencement ceremony, as well as printed in the program. Also recognized during the ceremony will be students graduating with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average and Honors Scholars.

Rob Vescovo

Rob Vescovo, speaker of the state House of Representatives, will address the 10 a.m. ceremony, and Linda Heitman, SEMO professor of Nursing, will speak at the 2 p.m. event.

Linda Heitman

Vescovo was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014 to represent Missouri's 112th House District and has been reelected three times. In January, he was elected speaker of the House.