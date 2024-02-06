More than 600 to graduate SEMO on Saturday

More than 600 people will graduate at Southeast Missouri State University in two ceremonies Saturday.
The events will be at the Show Me Center, at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony for graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social Sciences will begin at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for graduates of Education, Health and Human Studies and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math will begin at 2 p.m.
"I'm so proud of the hard work and dedication of these students and how they navigated the challenges they faced over the last year and a half. Their determination, drive and resilience are remarkable," Southeast president Carlos Vargas said. "Faculty, staff and I are excited to celebrate their success with their families and friends at the festivities this weekend."
In total, 171 students will graduate with honors. Students who have earned Latin Honors, Academic Distinction in the Department of the Major or completed the Jane Stephens Honors Program, will have that information displayed below their name on the videoboard as they cross the stage during their commencement ceremony, as well as printed in the program. Also recognized during the ceremony will be students graduating with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average and Honors Scholars.
Rob Vescovo, speaker of the state House of Representatives, will address the 10 a.m. ceremony, and Linda Heitman, SEMO professor of Nursing, will speak at the 2 p.m. event.
Vescovo was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014 to represent Missouri's 112th House District and has been reelected three times. In January, he was elected speaker of the House.
Beyond his public service, Vescovo has had a long career as a businessman and entrepreneur working in business development, management, logistics and sales. He has participated in numerous community activities including, coordinating efforts to address food insecurity, assisting in efforts to provide school supplies to teachers and students and serving as an assistant Cub Master.
He attended Southeast Missouri State University, studying public relations, and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He currently resides in unincorporated Jefferson County with his wife, Amanda, and their five children.
Heitman joined Southeast Missouri State University in 1988 and has 24 years of collegiate teaching experience. In addition to other classes, she teaches critical care nursing and nursing research. Heitman's research and publications focus on cardiovascular nursing and organ transplantation. She has served on the Faculty Senate and various committee appointments. She is also a reviewer for the Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing.
A graduate of Barnes Hospital School of Nursing in 1972, Heitman went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast in 1984. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing (Research) in 1987 and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing in 2001, both from Saint Louis University.
Heitman serves on the Executive Advisory Board of Saint Louis University School of Nursing. She also serves on the Medical Board of Mid-America Transplant in St. Louis and is their educational adviser. Heitman has served as a consultant to the critical care units of Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Face coverings will not be required at the ceremonies, though students or their guests who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test or have been directed to be in quarantine or isolation at this time should not attend commencement, the university's guidance states.
Family and friends who cannot attend the ceremonies in person can view a livestream of all ceremonies. The link will be available at www.semo.edu/commencement.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.