Shopping carts full of clothes-pinned 3-by-7-foot recycled fabric pieces were becoming sleeping bags for those in need Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Parish’s De Paul Center in Cape Girardeau.

On the outskirts of multiple tables of volunteers piecing together the material, five stations of seamstresses sat laser-focused with their sewing machines; their responsibility was to add the finishing touches on the makeshift bedding.

The goal was to make 600 bedrolls for those who are homeless in Missouri.

Since 1996, volunteers have gathered annually for Ugly Quilt Weekend, an initiative started by Flo Wheatley of Pennsylvania, Cape Girardeau native Vic Pierce said. Wheatley witnessed firsthand the struggles of a homeless person, he explained.

Pierce said after his wife, Therese, came across a magazine article about Wheatley nearly 23 years ago, she decided to sew the first bedroll in their living room. And that’s where it all began.

Ugly Quilt Ministry volunteer chairwoman Kathy Berkbigler said the event was birthed out of what St. Vincent did for the poor.

“We’re literally following what St. Vincent taught us,” she said. “After a few years, a priest that was here moved to St. Vincent de Paul St. Louis; they service the poor daily with a meal. Our first bedrolls went up there.”