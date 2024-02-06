More than 50,000 Missourians filed for unemployment last week

LIBERTY, Mo. -- More than 50,000 Missourians filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, marking the third straight week the number has dropped, the state labor department said Thursday.

A total of 495,392 people have filed unemployment claims since the week that ended March 21, when local governments began instituting "stay-at-home" orders in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said Thursday that 52,203 people filed initial jobless claims last week, down from 54,710 the previous week. The numbers began to decline after 101,722 people filed claims the week that ended April 11.

Of the applications filed last week, 47,439 reported their claims were related to COVID-19, the labor department said.

The unemployment figures are for the week before Gov. Mike Parson's statewide stay-at-home order expired Monday. On Thursday, Parson visited businesses to see how they were adapting to the first phase of the reopening.

He said was pleased to see customers and businesses generally following safety guidelines and using common sense to keep everyone safe.

"As you see, people are starting to go back and engage in the economy," he said. "I was glad to see that. I was glad to be out to kind of show support for the businesses and make sure people know it's OK."

Missouri's health department on Thursday reported 9,341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which was 239 more than Wednesday. Missouri deaths attributed to the virus rose by 22, to 418.