More than 500 participate in Paint for a Cause mural for Glenn House

It started in the woods. Artist Aaron Horrell scouted for photos to put in his weekly Southeast Missourian column "Through the Woods," when suddenly an idea struck.

"I was thinking of a way to get people in the area more interested in art and to participate in it in a unique way," Horrell said.

Soon after, Paint for a Cause was born.

The project involves collaborative paintings anyone with a spare dollar can take part in. Funds raised from each painting go toward whichever organization the painting will be donated to.

Horrell and Barb Bailey, co-owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, have raised thousands of dollars for local organizations since Paint for a Cause began six years ago.

Most recently, the two have geared Paint for a Cause to raise money for The Glenn House museum, 325 S. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau.