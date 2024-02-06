More than 500 participate in Paint for a Cause mural for Glenn House

It started in the woods. Artist Aaron Horrell scouted for photos to put in his weekly Southeast Missourian column "Through the Woods," when suddenly an idea struck.
"I was thinking of a way to get people in the area more interested in art and to participate in it in a unique way," Horrell said.
Soon after, Paint for a Cause was born.
The project involves collaborative paintings anyone with a spare dollar can take part in. Funds raised from each painting go toward whichever organization the painting will be donated to.
Horrell and Barb Bailey, co-owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, have raised thousands of dollars for local organizations since Paint for a Cause began six years ago.
Most recently, the two have geared Paint for a Cause to raise money for The Glenn House museum, 325 S. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau.
More than 500 people at the SEMO District Fair painted a piece of a mural Horrell designed of The Glenn House's exterior.
As with most Paint for a Cause murals, Horrell sectioned the mural into thousands of right triangles. Whoever wishes to participate may donate a dollar (or more, if desired) to paint in a triangle.
The Glenn House's 4-feet-by-8-feet mural contains more than 4,000 triangles — a baby compared to the 12-feet-by-30-feet bicentennial behemoth Horrell and Bailey coordinated for Missouri's 200th birthday this year.
Proceeds generated from the mural will go toward maintenance and repairs for The Glenn House.
"The Glenn House is kept up by volunteers and people who donate money for the upkeep of the house," Horrell said. "Somebody has to give time and money to keep it up, so it seemed like a logical choice."
Horrell and Bailey have logged each painter's name and hometown in a journal that will be donated to The Glenn House with the completed painting. Donors may also designate donations on behalf of loved ones whose name would be listed in the journal.
Those interested in filling a piece of The Glenn House's mural may visit Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau during its operating hours from 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.