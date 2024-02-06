More than 500 students from 26 schools competed in the 40th annual Math Field Day, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University's mathematics department.

Team and individual events were held in Academic Hall Auditorium and in the University Center in categories covering subjects such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, sets and logic, matrix and determinants, probability, number theory and calculus, among others, said event coordinator and math department professor Cheryl McAllister.

At noon, the problem-solving event, Mathletics, was held.

"It's our spectator event," McAllister said.

About 540 students participated.

Ty Wilthong, left, and Logan Oleson, right, of Scott City compete in the problem-solving event Tuesday during the 40th annual Math Field Day at the University Center of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Vicki Helderman, who teaches Algebra II, college algebra, trigonometry and calculus at Scott City High School, said her school fields a team every year.

"It's a good experience to get out and see what other kinds of math are out there besides what I teach," she said, adding it's good for her and for the students.

The Scott City High School team wore bright red matching shirts with "BAZINGA!" in cartoon letters.

McAllister said this year, fewer teams than usual competed because of state testing at some high schools was underway.

Haleigh Usher of Arcadia Valley High School finished second in matrices and determinants, which she said isn't her usual strength.

"I practiced for three months," she said.

Michelle Spitzmiller, Arcadia Valley teacher and math team coach, said her school brought 21 students, and she was proud the team netted five individual medals and one team event medal.

"Frankly, it's not our best year," she said, "but next year, it's on."

Spitzmiller said Math Field Day is a great experience.

"You never know what's going to happen," she said, "and it's a chance to meet professors and tour the campus."

Arcadia Valley is a long drive from Cape Girardeau, Spitzmiller said.

McAllister said the field day is a big event for high schools and for the university as well.

"This is the math department's big day to kind of say to area students, 'Hey, come up here, think about being a math major, see the university,'" she said.

"It gives them a taste of what college is like, a slice of the flavor of what it's like up here," she added.

McAllister said the event offers other opportunities, as well.

"This allows local schools to bring in, hopefully, the most talented math students, have some fun, compete with math," she said.

"The area we're pulling in is getting bigger every year," McAllister said. "Used to be just schools in Southeast Missouri. A few years ago, we got Southern Illinois, Anna now, Herrin and Nashville, Illinois, coming over and competing as well. It goes as far north as St. Francois County schools, then all the way into the Bootheel."

McAllister said she has a long history of involvement with the event, since she's been an instructor with the department for 25 years.

"Every member of the department has a role -- some are assigned a couple of tests to write for the event. Day of, everybody either proctors or grades those tests," she said.

McAllister said everyone pitches in. The math department chairwoman, Tamela Randolph, and dean of the college of science, technology and agriculture, Chris McGowan, helped hand out awards during the ceremony at 1 p.m. in Academic Auditorium.

McAllister said there are many ways for students to compete and earn points toward individual, team or school awards, and she said it's important for students to achieve in math this way.

"I'm glad we do this," she said.

Math Field Day First-Place Winners

Individual Events

Word Problems 9th grade

Small school: Sydney Turner, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Paige Bradley, Poplar Bluff

Number Bases 9th grade

Small school: Kyla Beel, Leopold

Large School: Gavin McCluskie, Herrin

Algebra I 10th grade

Small school: Patrick Wheeler, homeschool

Large school: Jillian Dix, Herrin

Geometry 10th grade

Small school: Hannah Thiele, Leopold

Large school: Rajan Marasini, Notre Dame

Algebra II 10th grade

Small school: Katie Benkendorf, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Samuel Hwang, Cape Central

Word Problems 11th grade

Small school: Londyn Lorenz, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Samantha Saba, Notre Dame

Exponential and Logarithmic 11th grade

Small school: Andrew Kuhl, Nashville

Large school: Zachary Sample, Cape Central

Matrices and Determinants 12th grade

Small school: Abigail Cumins, Bunker

Large school: Amy Dai, Cape Central

Analytic Geometry 12th grade

Small school: Jessica Clark, Nashville

Large school: Chloe Bess, North County