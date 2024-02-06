All sections
NewsApril 19, 2017

More than 500 high-school students solve problems at university math event

More than 500 students from 26 schools competed in the 40th annual Math Field Day, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University's mathematics department. Team and individual events were held in Academic Hall Auditorium and in the University Center in categories covering subjects such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, sets and logic, matrix and determinants, probability, number theory and calculus, among others, said event coordinator and math department professor Cheryl McAllister...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Cape Girardeau Central students compete in the problem-solving event Tuesday during the 40th annual Math Field Day at the University Center of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Central students compete in the problem-solving event Tuesday during the 40th annual Math Field Day at the University Center of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

More than 500 students from 26 schools competed in the 40th annual Math Field Day, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University's mathematics department.

Team and individual events were held in Academic Hall Auditorium and in the University Center in categories covering subjects such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, sets and logic, matrix and determinants, probability, number theory and calculus, among others, said event coordinator and math department professor Cheryl McAllister.

At noon, the problem-solving event, Mathletics, was held.

"It's our spectator event," McAllister said.

About 540 students participated.

Ty Wilthong, left, and Logan Oleson, right, of Scott City compete in the problem-solving event Tuesday during the 40th annual Math Field Day at the University Center of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
Ty Wilthong, left, and Logan Oleson, right, of Scott City compete in the problem-solving event Tuesday during the 40th annual Math Field Day at the University Center of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Vicki Helderman, who teaches Algebra II, college algebra, trigonometry and calculus at Scott City High School, said her school fields a team every year.

"It's a good experience to get out and see what other kinds of math are out there besides what I teach," she said, adding it's good for her and for the students.

The Scott City High School team wore bright red matching shirts with "BAZINGA!" in cartoon letters.

McAllister said this year, fewer teams than usual competed because of state testing at some high schools was underway.

Haleigh Usher of Arcadia Valley High School finished second in matrices and determinants, which she said isn't her usual strength.

"I practiced for three months," she said.

Michelle Spitzmiller, Arcadia Valley teacher and math team coach, said her school brought 21 students, and she was proud the team netted five individual medals and one team event medal.

"Frankly, it's not our best year," she said, "but next year, it's on."

Spitzmiller said Math Field Day is a great experience.

"You never know what's going to happen," she said, "and it's a chance to meet professors and tour the campus."

Arcadia Valley is a long drive from Cape Girardeau, Spitzmiller said.

McAllister said the field day is a big event for high schools and for the university as well.

"This is the math department's big day to kind of say to area students, 'Hey, come up here, think about being a math major, see the university,'" she said.

"It gives them a taste of what college is like, a slice of the flavor of what it's like up here," she added.

McAllister said the event offers other opportunities, as well.

"This allows local schools to bring in, hopefully, the most talented math students, have some fun, compete with math," she said.

"The area we're pulling in is getting bigger every year," McAllister said. "Used to be just schools in Southeast Missouri. A few years ago, we got Southern Illinois, Anna now, Herrin and Nashville, Illinois, coming over and competing as well. It goes as far north as St. Francois County schools, then all the way into the Bootheel."

McAllister said she has a long history of involvement with the event, since she's been an instructor with the department for 25 years.

"Every member of the department has a role -- some are assigned a couple of tests to write for the event. Day of, everybody either proctors or grades those tests," she said.

McAllister said everyone pitches in. The math department chairwoman, Tamela Randolph, and dean of the college of science, technology and agriculture, Chris McGowan, helped hand out awards during the ceremony at 1 p.m. in Academic Auditorium.

McAllister said there are many ways for students to compete and earn points toward individual, team or school awards, and she said it's important for students to achieve in math this way.

"I'm glad we do this," she said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address: 388 N. Henderson St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

900 Normal Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

---

Math Field Day First-Place Winners

Individual Events

Word Problems 9th grade

Small school: Sydney Turner, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Paige Bradley, Poplar Bluff

Number Bases 9th grade

Small school: Kyla Beel, Leopold

Large School: Gavin McCluskie, Herrin

Algebra I 10th grade

Small school: Patrick Wheeler, homeschool

Large school: Jillian Dix, Herrin

Geometry 10th grade

Small school: Hannah Thiele, Leopold

Large school: Rajan Marasini, Notre Dame

Algebra II 10th grade

Small school: Katie Benkendorf, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Samuel Hwang, Cape Central

Word Problems 11th grade

Small school: Londyn Lorenz, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Samantha Saba, Notre Dame

Exponential and Logarithmic 11th grade

Small school: Andrew Kuhl, Nashville

Large school: Zachary Sample, Cape Central

Matrices and Determinants 12th grade

Small school: Abigail Cumins, Bunker

Large school: Amy Dai, Cape Central

Analytic Geometry 12th grade

Small school: Jessica Clark, Nashville

Large school: Chloe Bess, North County

Calculus 12th grade

Small school: Andrew Aufdenberg, Saxony Lutheran

Large School: Nate Gusewelle, Herrin

Sets and Logic

Small school: Jordanne Talley, Scott City

Large school: Destiny Hedrick, North County

Number Theory

Small school: Britney Minley, Arcadia Valley

Large school: Kenneth Weber, Herrin

Probability

Small school: Jon Sopko, Naylor

Large school: Nate Gusewelle, Herrin

Computational Mathematics

Small school: Jacob Woodrome, Nashville

Large school: Humza Siddiqui, Poplar Bluff

Hand Calculators

Small school: Josh Varnon, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Cameron Kuan, Herrin

Non-Routine Problem Solving Level I

Small school: Weston Zoll, Bernie

Large school: Michael Hwang, Cape Central

Non-Routine Problem Solving Level 2

Small school: Nathan Aufdenberg, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Humza Siddiqui, Poplar Bluff

Geometry Open

Small school: Grant Koenig, Leopold

Large school: Yuwen Zheng, Notre Dame

Mental Arithmetic

Small school: Hunter Sutton, Bunker

Large school: Matthew Bauman, Ste. Genevieve

Algebra Open

Small school: Brice Jansen, Leopold

Large school: Yanlin Hu, Notre Dame

Trigonometry Open

Small school: Emily Cates, Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Zachary Sample, Cape Central

Elementary Data Analysis

Small school: Jarett Seabaugh, Oak Ridge

Large school: Kennedy Pasley, Herrin

Team Events

Algebra I

Small school: Leopold: Samuel Horrell, Beth Lincoln, Jenny Vandeven, Kyla Beel

Large school: Herrin: Jillian Dix, Tyler Dunfee, Maria Camarato, Mia Connor

Algebra II

Small School: Leopold: Shelby Schreckenberg, Dalton Forrester, Brice Jansen, Brooke Horrell

Large School: Cape Central: Hayden Smee, Samuel Hwang, Alyssa Davis, Jeffrey Bittle

Geometry

Small school: Bunker: Hunter Sutton, Marrissa Parmer, Ezekiel Stluka, Alyssa Wisdom

Large school: Notre Dame: Rajan Marasini, Madeline Mullen, Yuwen Zheng, Nicholas Hux

Trigonometry

Small school: Viburnum: Jose Sulca, Devin Griffin, Lauren Richardson

Large school: Cape Central: Zachary Sample, Morgan Kluge, Dominic Grillo, Hannah Jackson

Medley Team

Small School: Saxony Lutheran: Nathan Aufdenberg, Andrew Aufdenberg, Ireland Smith, Hannah Aufdenberg

Large school: Herrin: Nate Gusewelle, Tyler Cornelius, Cameron Kuan, Matthew Cagle

School Events

Problem Solving

Cape Central, sponsor Mark Allen

Mathletics

Herrin

Sigma Award

Small school: Saxony Lutheran

Large school: Herrin

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

