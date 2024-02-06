With a smile on her face and hands full of wintertime necessities, Keli Stoner had just visited Project Homeless Connect on Friday morning at the Osage Centre.

Sifting through her findings of scarves, undergarments and long-sleeve shirts, Stoner -- who resides at Amen Center in Delta -- said, "people really need this in Cape Girardeau."

The annual event offered employment and education services, housing resources, clothing, health and beauty services, medical services and groceries free of charge.

"I just don't have the words to describe how this helps people," she said. "Especially the dental work, getting your teeth pulled when your teeth hurt, and all the little things they give away. It's all very helpful to the homeless."

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri executive director Melissa Stickel said more than 50 organizations -- including The Salvation Army, hair salons, medical clinics and other service providers -- participated.

There was no specific "goal" for attendance set Friday, "because you really want less people," she said. But Stickel said the focus is providing as many services to individuals as possible.

Almost 700 were assisted last year, Stickel said, adding this year she expects a "similar amount."