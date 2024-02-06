With a smile on her face and hands full of wintertime necessities, Keli Stoner had just visited Project Homeless Connect on Friday morning at the Osage Centre.
Sifting through her findings of scarves, undergarments and long-sleeve shirts, Stoner -- who resides at Amen Center in Delta -- said, "people really need this in Cape Girardeau."
The annual event offered employment and education services, housing resources, clothing, health and beauty services, medical services and groceries free of charge.
"I just don't have the words to describe how this helps people," she said. "Especially the dental work, getting your teeth pulled when your teeth hurt, and all the little things they give away. It's all very helpful to the homeless."
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri executive director Melissa Stickel said more than 50 organizations -- including The Salvation Army, hair salons, medical clinics and other service providers -- participated.
There was no specific "goal" for attendance set Friday, "because you really want less people," she said. But Stickel said the focus is providing as many services to individuals as possible.
Almost 700 were assisted last year, Stickel said, adding this year she expects a "similar amount."
Southeast College of Nursing instructor and registered nurse Cassandra Loggins said the event is meant to be a "one-stop shop." She and her students managed the on-site "medical center," assisting people with documenting health history, recommending services and contacting medical professions outside of the Osage Centre's four walls if necessary.
And each individual is supplied with a student-designed waterproof pouch containing vital information, in case of emergency, she said. "The care you get might be better facilitated if people know your name, know you're diabetic, know you have heart problems."
Same-day services included breast cancer education and exams; foot exams; vision services; diabetes and nutrition information; HIV testing; flu shots; pregnancy testing; hearing screenings; dental services; hepatitis C screenings; and lung screenings. But out of those, Loggins said, dental services are the most popular.
Loggins said, "A lot of times, they don't want all the services," so we try to convince them and help them to know and take advantage.
Betty Gholson -- one of nearly 100 volunteers -- has assisted with the event since its inception.
"I care. I love to help people out," she said. "I want to be able to always smile and know that I can help you in some way, shape or form."
