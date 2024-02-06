All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 4, 2019
More than 400 file to grow or sell medical pot in Missouri
ST. LOUIS -- More than 400 pre-applications from potential marijuana growers and sellers have already been filed with the State of Missouri, months before licenses will be awarded. St. Louis Public Radio reported potential businesses have already paid more than $3 million in application fees, even though the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services won't begin accepting formal applications for dispensaries, cultivation facilities and manufacturing plants until August...
Associated Press
An employee at a medical marijuana cultivator works on topping a marijuana plant Sept. 20 in Eastlake, Ohio.
An employee at a medical marijuana cultivator works on topping a marijuana plant Sept. 20 in Eastlake, Ohio.David Dermer ~ Associated Press, file

ST. LOUIS -- More than 400 pre-applications from potential marijuana growers and sellers have already been filed with the State of Missouri, months before licenses will be awarded.

St. Louis Public Radio reported potential businesses have already paid more than $3 million in application fees, even though the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services won't begin accepting formal applications for dispensaries, cultivation facilities and manufacturing plants until August.

Missouri voters approved a ballot measure in November allowing for marijuana to treat a variety of ailments. The state is still drafting rules and regulations for how the program will be operated.

"That is just astounding to me, the level of interest and excitement and willingness to make that level of investment at this early of a stage. But it does make me a bit nervous," said Derek Mays, founder and CEO of REAL Cannabis Co. His group wants to open a combined cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing facility.

The state will distribute a minimum of 24 dispensary licenses to each of the eight congressional districts. In some districts, potential applicants already far exceed that number.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Missouri's 1st Congressional District, which comprises much of St. Louis and north St. Louis County, 36 hopeful dispensary owners have submitted fees. In the 5th Congressional District, which includes Kansas City, 58 businesses or individuals have submitted pre-application fees.

It costs $6,000 to apply for dispensing licenses or manufacturing licenses, and $10,000 to apply to run cultivation facilities. The applications are non-refundable and do not confer preferential treatment.

Turning in an application fee early won't affect whether the state ultimately approves a license, health officials say. But Mays and others were eager to get the pre-applications in.

"I think that most people who are interested in getting into the industry somewhat felt, whether it's psychological or not, we didn't want to be one of the organizations that didn't show the motivation, or, you know, support, for the process," Mays said.

Follow AP's complete marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/Marijuana.

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://news.stlpublicradio.org

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy