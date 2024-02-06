All sections
October 12, 2023

More than $31,000 raised with Color Dash for cancer screenings

More than $31,000 raised by Saint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will be used to provide free cancer screenings to individuals in need throughout the community. The turnout for the 5K and 1-mile fun walk included more than 200 participants and volunteers...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Runner and cancer survivor Delisal Cole, left, with Nathan Gautier of Saint Francis Foundation's Development Office at the fifth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Cole was the overall survivor female winner during the dash, which raised money to provide free cancer screenings.
Runner and cancer survivor Delisal Cole, left, with Nathan Gautier of Saint Francis Foundation's Development Office at the fifth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Cole was the overall survivor female winner during the dash, which raised money to provide free cancer screenings.

More than $31,000 raised by Saint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will be used to provide free cancer screenings to individuals in need throughout the community.

The turnout for the 5K and 1-mile fun walk included more than 200 participants and volunteers.

For the second year in a row, the overall female winner was Abigail Kasten. The overall male winner was Jamie Golden. The overall survivor female winner was Delisal Cole. The overall survivor male winner was Kent Edwards.

Winners

Female 19 and younger

  • First place: Charis Cheek
  • Second place: Abbygail Powell
  • Third Place: Laurel Ervin

Female 20 to 29

  • First place: Katrina Stewart
  • Second place: Makayla Kindle
  • Third Place: Morgan Stewart

Female 30 to 39

  • First place: Maria Golden
  • Second place: Lacy Turner
  • Third Place: Colleen Smith

Female 40 to 49

  • First place: Alice Goldweida
  • Second place: Angela Wildermuth
  • Third Place: Melanie Lange
Female 50 to 59

  • First place: Tammy Coates
  • Second place: Pam Groshong
  • Third Place: Karen Karalunas-Fisher

Female 60 and older

  • First place: Cynthia Layton
  • Second place: Tammy Beck
  • Third Place: Nancy Matherne

Male 19 and younger

  • First place: John Paul
  • Second place: Trent Lange
  • Third Place: Sean Bierbaum

Male 20 to 29

  • First place: Joshua Lange
  • Second place: Steven Sadler
  • Third Place: Daniel Stewart

Male 50 to 59

  • First place: Rob Dodson
  • Second place: Michael Barnes

Male 60 and older

  • First place: Roger Ellinger
  • Second place: Mark Reder
  • Third Place: Dan Matherne

(There were no contestants in the male 30 to 39 and male 40 to 49 categories.)

