More than $31,000 raised with Color Dash for cancer screenings

More than $31,000 raised by Saint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will be used to provide free cancer screenings to individuals in need throughout the community.

The turnout for the 5K and 1-mile fun walk included more than 200 participants and volunteers.

For the second year in a row, the overall female winner was Abigail Kasten. The overall male winner was Jamie Golden. The overall survivor female winner was Delisal Cole. The overall survivor male winner was Kent Edwards.

Winners

Female 19 and younger

First place: Charis Cheek

Second place: Abbygail Powell

Third Place: Laurel Ervin

Female 20 to 29

First place: Katrina Stewart

Second place: Makayla Kindle

Third Place: Morgan Stewart

Female 30 to 39

First place: Maria Golden

Second place: Lacy Turner

Third Place: Colleen Smith

Female 40 to 49