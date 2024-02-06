More than 30 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday.

Union County, Illinois, reported the most new cases — 12 — pushing the county’s total to 165. A dozen county residents have died of the disease caused by coronavirus, an increase of one since Monday.

The new cases involved patients in a wide range of age groups — female, 20s; female, 30s; female and two males, 40s; male, 50s; female and male, 60s; female and two males, 70s; and female, 80s. Of the county’s positive cases, 47 residents have recovered from the virus.

Seven new cases were reported in Stoddard County, Missouri, bringing the county’s total cases count to 94. Five county residents have died from the virus.

Six new cases were reported in Perry County, Missouri. The county’s positive cases remained 49 for several weeks but have jumped to 68 in recent days.