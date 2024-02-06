All sections
NewsJune 3, 2020

More than 30 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday. Union County, Illinois, reported the most new cases — 12 — pushing the county’s total to 165. A dozen county residents have died of the disease caused by coronavirus, an increase of one since Monday...

Southeast Missourian

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday.

Union County, Illinois, reported the most new cases — 12 — pushing the county’s total to 165. A dozen county residents have died of the disease caused by coronavirus, an increase of one since Monday.

The new cases involved patients in a wide range of age groups — female, 20s; female, 30s; female and two males, 40s; male, 50s; female and male, 60s; female and two males, 70s; and female, 80s. Of the county’s positive cases, 47 residents have recovered from the virus.

Seven new cases were reported in Stoddard County, Missouri, bringing the county’s total cases count to 94. Five county residents have died from the virus.

Six new cases were reported in Perry County, Missouri. The county’s positive cases remained 49 for several weeks but have jumped to 68 in recent days.

Scott County authorities reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 110. Ten county residents have died from the virus.

Alexander County, Illinois, after reporting no cases for some time, reported three new cases Tuesday, pushing its total to 11 patients.

No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County (100; 75 confirmed and 25 “probable”) or Bollinger County, Missouri, (6) on Tuesday.

Church reports virus case

Staff members at Immaculate Conception Church in Jackson have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a May 26 post by the church. The church office will be closed until June 4 and all staff members are quarantined per directions of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. The post said the exposure did not occur during Mass, and a visiting pastor will be leading weekend Masses.

Reporter Nicolette Baker contributed to this story.

