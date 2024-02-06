More than 250 new coronavirus cases reported in region

More than 250 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday and Friday, but area health officials reported only one fatality attributed to the disease.

That death came Thursday in Scott County, marking the county's 19th death from the disease associated with coronavirus.

Eighteen new virus cases were reported in the county Thursday, pushing its total number of cases to 1,057, while 877 county residents have recovered from the virus.

Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center reported more than a hundred new cases (49 Thursday and 66 Friday) to make the total number of cases in the county 2,369. Recoveries from the virus totaled 1,828 as of Friday, and 34 county residents have died from the virus. There were 507 active virus cases in the county Friday.

Cases within the county's long-term care facilities totaled 230 Friday, 88 of which were active. Twenty-four residents have died from the virus in those facilities.